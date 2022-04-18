Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Bayombong (Nueva Vizcaya) (13 Apr 2022)
Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines
Event Date : Wed, 13 Apr 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000466-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 13 Apr 2022 19:51:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bayombong
DESCRIPTION
The Municipality of Bayombong experienced intermittent moderate to heavy rains from 13 April 2022 up to present caused by Localized Thunderstorm. As a result, Barangay Casat and Barangay Luyang experienced flooding.
A total of 263 families from two (2) barangays were affected.