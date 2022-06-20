Philippines, Flooding in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat (Region XII) (13 Jun 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 13 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000661-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Jun 2022 16:23:36

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bagumbayan

DESCRIPTION

On 13 June 2022, at 12:00 AM, the Municipality of Bagumbayan experienced a flashflood due to a localized thunderstorm brought by heavy rains in the Province of Sultan Kudarat, which affected low-lying areas. On 14 June 2022, at 1:00 AM, continuous heavy rainfall was experienced in the Municipality of Esperanza resulting in the Panas Communal Irrigation System overflow, which also caused the flooding incident in low-lying area. 450 families / 692 persons affected. Of which, 20 families/60 persons were evacuated and have returned to their respective houses. 1 reported totally damaged steel footbridge. 4,167,880.58 damages in agriculture and affecting 180 farmers. On June 14, 2022 around 6:00 AM, evacuees of two (2) barangays in Bagumbayan already returned to their houses. Affected families of Brgy. Dukay, Esperanza vacated to higher areas and eventually returned to their houses as the floodwaters subsided. No amount breakdown for the total of 187,100 damages in livestock in Barangay Daguma and Biwang. Ongoing damage assessment on the total cost of damage of infrastructure.