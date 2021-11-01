Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat (26 Oct 2021)
Sultan Kudarat, Philippines
Event Date : Tue, 26 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000885-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Oct 2021 12:21:40
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bagumbayan
DESCRIPTION
On 26 Oct 2021, 6:00 PM, Brgys Kapaya and Daguma in Municipality of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat experienced flooding due to heavy rain/thunderstorm. Affected families were immediately evacuated and later returned to their respective houses as floodwaters subsided on the same day.
- A total of 129 families were affected in the flooding incident in Brgy. Daguma
- A total of 1 bridge was damaged.
- Damage to Agriculture- Php667,962.00
- Damage to Infrastructure- Php326,000.00
- No reported casualty.