Philippines, Flooding in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat (26 Oct 2021)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 26 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000885-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Oct 2021 12:21:40

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bagumbayan

DESCRIPTION

On 26 Oct 2021, 6:00 PM, Brgys Kapaya and Daguma in Municipality of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat experienced flooding due to heavy rain/thunderstorm. Affected families were immediately evacuated and later returned to their respective houses as floodwaters subsided on the same day.

- A total of 129 families were affected in the flooding incident in Brgy. Daguma

- A total of 1 bridge was damaged.

- Damage to Agriculture- Php667,962.00

- Damage to Infrastructure- Php326,000.00

- No reported casualty.