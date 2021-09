AFFECTED AREA/S

Asuncion

DESCRIPTION

On 20 September 2021 the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km West of Subic, Zambales embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

There are 3,162 families or 14,310 persons affected in four (4) barangays in Davao Region