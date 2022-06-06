Philippines, Flooding and Storms in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato (1 Jun 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 29 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000632-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 29 May 2022 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat

DESCRIPTION

1 June update

On 29 May 2022, the municipalities of Lutayan and Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat and

the municipality of Tantangan in South Cotabato experienced flooding caused by the

Through of Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting the southern sections of Mindanao.

A total of 1,192 families or 5,960 persons are affected in ten (10) barangays in

Region XII

There are 86 families or 430 persons currently taking temporary shelter in four

(4) evacuation centers

***

On 29 May 2022, flooding incidents transpired in the Municipalities of Bagumbayan and Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat due to continuous heavy rains brought by Low Pressure Area (LPA).

On 30 May 2022, the Municipalities of Lambayong and Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat also experienced flooding incidents due to continuous heavy rains.

Affected Population:

- 647 families were affected

Damaged Houses:

- 13 houses were partially damaged

Damage to Agriculture:

- Rice crops of 378 farmers amounting to Php 2,392,575.00 were partially damaged

Damage to Infrastructure:

- Antong Dam was totally damaged

Other Damaged Assets:

- 1 vehicle was reportedly drifted