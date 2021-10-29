Philippines, Flooding and Storm in Region VI and MIMAROPA (24 Oct 2021)

Oriental Mindoro, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000865-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Oct 2021 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Naujan, New Washington, Pola, Puerto Princesa City, Tangalan, Taytay

DESCRIPTION

Issued on 24 October 2021 at 3 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of San Vicente, Palawan embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

There are 2,550 families or 7,950 persons affected in 19 barangays in Regions VI and MIMAROPA.

There are 397 families or 1,575 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region VI.

Total displaced: There are 524 families or 2,066 persons still displaced in Region VI.

A total of five (5) houses were totally damaged

A total of ₱143,861.00 worth of assistance was provided by the Local Government Units (LGUs) to the affected families.