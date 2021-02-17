Philippines

Philippines - Flooding and landslides (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2021)

  • Mindanao island (southern Philippines) has been affected by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since 13 February, triggering floods, flash floods and landslides.

  • As reported by the AHA Centre and Disaster Management Authorities in the Philippines (DSWD), the hardest-hit areas are Davao and Soccsksargen Regions, where about 32,110 people have been affected.

  • In Davao, 1,424 residents have been displaced to evacuation centres, 400 people are displaced in South Cotabato Province (Soccsksargen).

  • A general flood advisory has been issued for northern Mindanao. For the next 24 hours, light to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of Mindanao.

