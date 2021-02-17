Philippines - Flooding and landslides (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2021)

Mindanao island (southern Philippines) has been affected by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since 13 February, triggering floods, flash floods and landslides.

As reported by the AHA Centre and Disaster Management Authorities in the Philippines (DSWD), the hardest-hit areas are Davao and Soccsksargen Regions, where about 32,110 people have been affected.

In Davao, 1,424 residents have been displaced to evacuation centres, 400 people are displaced in South Cotabato Province (Soccsksargen).