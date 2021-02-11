Philippines
Philippines - Flooding and landslides (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2021)
- Recent heavy rainfall caused flooding and triggered landslides in Eastern Visayas Region (central Philippines). According to media, one person died and about 18,170 individuals have been evacuated due to flooding in Eastern Samar Province. In Northern Samar Province, flooding caused the displacement of more than 520 people. Landslides were reported across Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte and Samar Provinces.
- Isolated moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over Visayas islands on 11-12 February.