Philippines, Flooding and Landslides in Kidapawan City (Cotabato) (16 Aug 2022)

North Cotabato, Philippines
Event Date : Tue, 16 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000872-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Aug 2022 10:10:06
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kidapawan City, Makilala
DESCRIPTION
Heavy rain was experienced on 14 August 2022 which caused localized flashflood in Municipality of Makilala and Kidapawan City. Rain started outpouring at 4:00PM until 6:00PM which caused runoff water to overflow from canals and creeks.
-Related Incidents: 7 flooding and 2 rain-induced landslide
-Affected Population: 106 families affected in 6 brgys of Kidapawan and Makilala.
-Damaged Houses: 31 (1 totally. 30 partially) damaged houses
-Damage to Agriculture: 6 farmers/fisherfolks affected.
-Power Interruption: 1 barangay in Makilala experienced power interruption