Philippines, Flooding and Landslides in Kidapawan City (Cotabato) (16 Aug 2022)

North Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 16 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000872-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Aug 2022 10:10:06

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kidapawan City, Makilala

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rain was experienced on 14 August 2022 which caused localized flashflood in Municipality of Makilala and Kidapawan City. Rain started outpouring at 4:00PM until 6:00PM which caused runoff water to overflow from canals and creeks.

-Related Incidents: 7 flooding and 2 rain-induced landslide

-Affected Population: 106 families affected in 6 brgys of Kidapawan and Makilala.

-Damaged Houses: 31 (1 totally. 30 partially) damaged houses

-Damage to Agriculture: 6 farmers/fisherfolks affected.

-Power Interruption: 1 barangay in Makilala experienced power interruption