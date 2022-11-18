Philippines, Flooding and Landslides in Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur (Region XI) (16 Nov 2022)

Davao del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 16 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001340-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 16 Nov 2022 22:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kiblawan, Malalag, Malita, Santa Maria, Sulop

DESCRIPTION

On 16 November 2022, at around 10:00 PM, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur due to ITCZ. This caused flooding and landslide in some areas in the said provinces.

On 17 November 2022, classes have been suspended at seven (7) municipalities of Davao del Sur (Magsaysay, Malalag, Sulop, Kiblawan, Matanao, Bansalan, Hagonoy, ) and two (2) Municipalities in Davao Occidental (Sta. Maria and Jose Abad Santos).

The municipalities of Santa Maria, Davao Occidental and Bansalan, Davao del Sur also declared suspension of work.

AFFECTED POPULATION

- 6,004 persons / 24, 829 families

SUSPENSION OF CLASSES

- 9 municipalities

SUSPENSION OF WORK

- 2 municipalities

DAMAGE TO INFRASTRUCTURE

- estimated cost of damage - Php350, 000

STATUS OF POWER and WATER

- power outage in Malalag, Davao del Sur

ROADS AND BRIDGES

- 2 national roads and 2 bridges were damaged