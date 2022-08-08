Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Valencia (Bukidnon) (5 Aug 2022)

Bukidnon, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000834-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Valencia City

DESCRIPTION

At about 1900H 5 August 2022 Valencia City, Bukidnon experienced heavy rain brought about by Low Pressure Area. Several barangays have been reported to were flooded and experienced landslide. These caused partially to totally damaged houses. No injury/fatality was reported.

687 Families Affected

2,860 individuals affected

5 totally damage house

7 partially damage houses