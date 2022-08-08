Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Rizal (CALABARZON) (5 Aug 2022)

Rizal, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000835-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022 22:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Rizal

DESCRIPTION

On 05 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the province of Rizal due to the LPA and Southwest Monsoon. This caused flooding and other incidents in the province.

- 5 incident monitored (4 flooding/1 collapsed structure)

- 51 families/214 persons affected. Of which, 50 families/210 persons took temporary shelter in 5 ECs and 1 family/4 persons stayed with relatives/friends.

- Municipality of Cardona experienced power interruption

- 1 damaged riprap in Binangonan