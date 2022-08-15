Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region XII (Effects of Southwest Monsoon) (7 Aug 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000845-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat

DESCRIPTION

On 7-9 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato due to the Southwest Monsoon which caused flooding and landslide incidents.

5 flooded areas / 3 landslide incidents

1,398 / 4,465 persons affected, of which, 74 families / 172 persons are currently staying in 2 ECs

1 road affected in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

Brgy. Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato experienced power interruption

14 damaged houses (9 partially/5 totally)

Incident reported in Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Cotabato, and Sarangani Province