Philippines

Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region XII (Effects of Southwest Monsoon) (7 Aug 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000845-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat

DESCRIPTION

On 7-9 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato due to the Southwest Monsoon which caused flooding and landslide incidents.

  • 5 flooded areas / 3 landslide incidents
  • 1,398 / 4,465 persons affected, of which, 74 families / 172 persons are currently staying in 2 ECs
  • 1 road affected in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
  • Brgy. Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato experienced power interruption
  • 14 damaged houses (9 partially/5 totally)

Incident reported in Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Cotabato, and Sarangani Province

Related Content