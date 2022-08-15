Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region XII (Effects of Southwest Monsoon) (7 Aug 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines
Event Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000845-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Sun, 07 Aug 2022 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat
DESCRIPTION
On 7-9 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Sarangani, and South Cotabato due to the Southwest Monsoon which caused flooding and landslide incidents.
- 5 flooded areas / 3 landslide incidents
- 1,398 / 4,465 persons affected, of which, 74 families / 172 persons are currently staying in 2 ECs
- 1 road affected in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
- Brgy. Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato experienced power interruption
- 14 damaged houses (9 partially/5 totally)
Incident reported in Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Cotabato, and Sarangani Province