Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region XI (22:54 Feb 14 2021)

Description

At around 7:00 PM, 14 February 2021, flooding and landslide incidents were reported in Talaingod and Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte due to heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorms.

A total of 6,261 families/31,222 persons were affected. Of which, 200 families/1,424 persons are currently staying in 2 ECs.

A total of 5 roads were rendered not passable due to flooding and landslide.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Region XI

Casualties

Affected Families: 6261

Affected Persons: 31222

Displaced Persons: 1424

Evacuation Centre: 2

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 5 roads