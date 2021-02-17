Philippines
Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region XI (22:54 Feb 14 2021)
Description
At around 7:00 PM, 14 February 2021, flooding and landslide incidents were reported in Talaingod and Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte due to heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorms.
A total of 6,261 families/31,222 persons were affected. Of which, 200 families/1,424 persons are currently staying in 2 ECs.
- A total of 5 roads were rendered not passable due to flooding and landslide.
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Region XI
Casualties
Affected Families: 6261
Affected Persons: 31222
Displaced Persons: 1424
Evacuation Centre: 2
Damages
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 5 roads