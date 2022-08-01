Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region V and VI (INVEST 95W) (29 Jul 2022)

Albay, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 29 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000813-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Albay, Antique, Camarines Sur, Masbate

DESCRIPTION

29 July 2022

- 4:00 AM: the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 km east of Extreme Northern

Luzon.

- 2:00 PM: The LPA over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD)

"ESTER" with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure

of 1002 hPa moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

- 11:00 PM: "ESTER" maintains its strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained

winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. The center of the eye was estimated based on all

available data 800 km East of Itbayat, Batanes moving northwestward at 10 km/h.

30 July 2022

- 5:00 AM: “ESTER” slows down over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained

winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

-11:00 AM:At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression “ESTER” was estimated based on all available data at 550 km

East of Itbayat, Batanes.

- 5:00 PM: “ESTER” maintains its strength as it slows down over the Philippine Sea.

- 11:00 PM: “ESTER” accelerates northward towards the northern limit of the PAR moving northward at 20km/h with a

maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

31 July 2022

- Tropical Depression “ESTER” is approaching the Ryukyu Islands and about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility

(PAR) moving northward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55

km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.