Philippines

Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region 2, CALABARZON and CAR (TC INVEST 98W) (12 Oct 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Cagayan, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001123-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022 11:31:16

AFFECTED AREA/S

Apayao, Cagayan, Ifugao, Isabela, Kalinga, Nueva Vizcaya, Quezon, Quirino

DESCRIPTION

11 October 2022:

  • 12:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Casiguran, Aurora developed into Tropical Depression (TD) MAYMAY.

  • 5:00 AM: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands

12 October 2022

  • 5:00 AM: TD “MAYMAY” continued to slowly move southwestward over the Philippine Sea

  • 5:00 PM: TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Isabela, the eastern portion of Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora.

13 October 2022

  • 5:00 AM: "MAYMAY" weakened into a Low Pressure Area. All hoisted Wind Signals are lifted.

Related Content