Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region 2, CALABARZON and CAR (TC INVEST 98W) (12 Oct 2022)

Cagayan, Philippines
Event Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022
AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001123-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022 11:31:16
AFFECTED AREA/S
Apayao, Cagayan, Ifugao, Isabela, Kalinga, Nueva Vizcaya, Quezon, Quirino
DESCRIPTION
11 October 2022:
-
12:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Casiguran, Aurora developed into Tropical Depression (TD) MAYMAY.
-
5:00 AM: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands
12 October 2022
-
5:00 AM: TD “MAYMAY” continued to slowly move southwestward over the Philippine Sea
-
5:00 PM: TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Isabela, the eastern portion of Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora.
13 October 2022
- 5:00 AM: "MAYMAY" weakened into a Low Pressure Area. All hoisted Wind Signals are lifted.