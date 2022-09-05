Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region 1, 2, and CAR (TC HINNAMNOR) (31 Aug 2022)

Ifugao, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 31 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000934-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Apayao, Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Mountain Province, Pangasinan

DESCRIPTION

31 August 2022

- 5:30 AM: Super Typhoon “HINNAMNOR” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is named “HENRY”.

- 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 690 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

1 September 2022

- 4:00 AM: The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated at 530 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa. It maintained its strength as it moved southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

- 10:00 AM: “HENRY” slightly intensifies while moving south southwestward northeast of Batanes. Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 360 km from the center

- 5:00 PM: The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 400 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. TCWS No. 1 is raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is.)

- 10:00 PM: “HENRY” continues to slow down over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes. The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 380 km East of Itbayat, Batanes moving southward at 10 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

2 September 2022

- 4:00 AM: HENRY weakens as it meanders over the Philippine Sea East of Batanes. The center of the eye of Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated at 395 km East of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and a central pressure of 930 hPa. TCWS No. 1 was raised in the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana), and is still hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

- 11:00 AM: HENRY weakens further as it begins to move slowly northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes

- 5:00 PM: HENRY continues to weaken while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes. TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over Batanes while TCWS No. 1 is raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

- 11:00 PM: “HENRY” decelerates and continues to weaken while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes and was estimated based on all available data at 345 km East

Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

3 September 2022

- 5:00 AM: TY “HENRY” is now moving slowly northward over the sea east of Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. TCWS No. 2 is raised over Batanes while TCWS No. 2 is still hoisted over the Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

- 11:00 AM: TY “HENRY” accelerates northward while maintaining its strength

- 5:00 PM: “HENRY” maintains its strength while moving northward over the sea east of Taiwan and was

estimated based on all available data at 460 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. TCWS No. 1 remain hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Is., Calayan Is., Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Didicas Is.)

- 11:00 PM: HENRY accelerates northward and is now in the vicinity of Miyako Islands in the southern Ryukyus

4 September 2022

- At 1:40 AM today, Typhoon HENRY (HINNAMNOR) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility

- 5:00 AM: TY “HENRY” turns north-northwestward over the East China Sea and is now outside the PAR. The center of the eye of Typhoon "HENRY" was estimated based on all available data at 590 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR)

- All TCWS is not lifted.