Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region 1, 2, and CAR (TC 25W) (20 Oct 2022)

Cagayan, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 20 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001201-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 20 Oct 2022 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Apayao, Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya

DESCRIPTION

Tropical Cyclone 25W (Obet)

19 October 2022
-5:00AM: The Low-pressure Area over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression “OBET”.
“OBET” decelerated while moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea

20 October 2022
-5:00 AM: TCWS No. 1 raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga)

21 October 2022
- 5:00 AM: TD “OBET” further accelerated towards the Luzon Straight.
- 11:00 PM: TD “OBET” slightly weakened and was over the Balintang Channel. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

22 October 2022
- 2:00 AM: “OBET” maintained its strength as it moves westward over the Balintang Channel.
- 5:00 AM: TD “OBET” began to move away from Batanes.
- 11:00 AM: ALL TCWS were lifted.
- 4:30 PM: “OBET” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility while moving slowly westward.

