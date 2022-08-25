Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Region 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, CAR (Severe Tropical Storm MA-ON) (22 Aug 2022)

Isabela, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 22 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000890-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 22 Aug 2022 17:15:34

AFFECTED AREA/S

Alaminos City, Aparri, Badoc, Baggao, Barlig, Batac City, Besao, Botolan, Bucay, Burgos, Calanasan, Camiling, Candelaria, Casiguran, Conner, Dinalungan, Echague, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Iba, Iguig, Itogon, Lacub, Laoag City, Licuan-Baay, Maconacon, Malibcong, Marikina, Masinloc, Palanan, Palauig, Paoay, Pasay City, Peñarrubia, Pinili, Pinukpuk, Pudtol, Quezon, Sadanga, Sallapadan, San Antonio, San Guillermo, San Narciso, San Quintin, Santa Marcela, Tubo, Vigan City, Villaviciosa

DESCRIPTION

A total of 2,213 families or 7,616 persons are affected in 110 barangays in Regions I, II, III, NCR, and CAR. There are 620 families or 2,129 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 51 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, III, NCR, and CAR. There are 172 families or 640 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends. There are 792 families or 2,769 persons taking temporarily shelter either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends. One (1) house was totally damaged in Region III. A total of ₱1,113,466.42 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱1,030,521.42 from the DSWD and ₱82,945.00 from the Local Government Units (LGUs).