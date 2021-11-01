Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Nabas (Aklan) (29 Oct 2021)

Aklan, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 29 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-ST-2021-000892-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 29 Oct 2021 10:10:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nabas

DESCRIPTION

On 29 October 2021, a monsoon rains of 2 hours caused flashflood and landslides to Barangays Libertad, Unidos, Tagororoc, and Rizal in Nabas, Aklan.

The national road in Purok 7, Barangay Libertad experienced minimal landslide covered by debris but still passable to all types of vehicles. No reported affected families.

Purok 3 (Sitio Laloma), Barangay Unidos experienced flash floods that covered the barangay road with debris and flooded houses with mud while in Purok 4 (Sitio Musdak) affected the Musdak Creek leaving the nearby farmlands submerged to flood and damaging the flood drainage. The flood eventually eroded the soil and collapsed the road making it not passable to all types of vehicles.

Barangay Rizal experienced flash floods due to rerouted flow of water from Ambulong Creek that affected 54 houses.

Barangay Tagororoc experienced minimal landslide in Purok 7 affecting the entire road and was immediately responded by the BDRRMC.

EFFECTS

>Landslides in Barangays Tagororoc and Libertad.

>Flashfloods in Barangays Unidos and Rizal.

>284 families were affected in Barangays Unidos and Rizal.

>1 road was not passable.

>1 house was reported partially damaged.

>1 school was damaged amounting to PhP10,000.00.

>No reported casualty.