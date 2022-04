Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Mawab (Davao de Oro) (3 Apr 2022)

Compostela Valley, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 03 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000436-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 03 Apr 2022 03:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mawab

DESCRIPTION

On 3 April 2022, some portions of Davao de Oro experienced moderate to at times heavy rains due to the effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ)/ Easterlies that caused flooding and landslide incidents in Davao de Oro.

AFFECTED POPULATION

- 274 families/ 942 individuals

ROADS

- 5 roads were affected

DAMAGED HOUSES

- 6 totally damaged