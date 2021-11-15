Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Maitum, Sarangani (Region XII) (11 Nov 2021)

Sarangani, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000960-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 11:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maitum

DESCRIPTION

On 11 November 2021, 11:00AM, heavy rains brought by the localized thunderstorm resulted in the overflowing of Batian-Kalaong River, and greatly affected the residents of Zone IV, Brgy. Kalaong, Maitum. The incident resulted in the displacement of more than 100 families. The affected families stayed at Brgy. Kalaong but eventually returned home after the water subsided. The heavy rainfall also caused a series of landslides that resulted to one (1) death. Validation for the total number of affected families is still ongoing.

-A total of 100 families were affected by the flooding incident - ongoing validation

-Damage to Agriculture (banana and corn) was reported - ongoing validation

-A steel bridge was reported damaged and impassable.

-One (1) dead was reported due to landslide.