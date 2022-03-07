Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Lanao del Norte (Region X) (28 Feb 2022)

Lanao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 28 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000277-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lanao del Norte

DESCRIPTION

On 28 February 2022, 6:00 PM, PAGASA issued Rainfall Advisory, trough of LPA/Easterlies. LGUs of Tubod and Baroy experienced flooding due to the massive volume of water caused by continuous heavy rains and high tide.

Due to this weather condition, LGU Magsaysay experienced a landslide along the Magsaysay-Tubod National Road at Brgy. Baguiguicon. The LGUs ordered pre-emptive evacuation of selected residents, especially those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 219 families / 909 persons were affected.

-Of which, 175 families/695 persons stayed in 8 ECs and all returned to their respective houses on 01 March 2022.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-A total of one (1) national road was affected by the incident.

POWER:

-1 barangay-wide power outage was reported in Magsaysay, Lanao del Norte and was restored on 01 March 2022.