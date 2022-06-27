Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Kalamansig (Sultan Kudarat) (21 Jun 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 21 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000692-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 21 Jun 2022 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kalamansig

DESCRIPTION

On 21 June 2022, moderate to heavy rains caused by thunderstorms due to wind convergence transpired in the Municipality of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat which resulted in flooding and landslide affecting two barangays.

- 1 flooding incident in barangay Limulan

-- 31 families/154 persons were affected in Purok Kawayan, Brgy. Limulan, Kalamasig

- 1 landslide incident in Brgy Hinalaan