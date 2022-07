Capiz, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000745-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ivisan

DESCRIPTION

On 10 July 2022, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms were experienced over Aklan and Capiz which caused flashflood and soil erosion in Ivasan, Capiz.

-52 families/231 persons were affected

-3 flooded areas (receding)

-1 soil erosion

-3 roads were reported not passable