Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Ifugao, Benguet, and Mountain Province (CAR) (07 Jul 2022)

Ifugao, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 07 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000724-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banaue, Barlig, Hungduan, La Trinidad

DESCRIPTION

Report No.3 10 July 2022

Progress Report No. 3 for the Effects of Southwest Monsoon in CAR

On 07 July 2022, at around 4:45 PM, heavy rains with strong winds caused by the Southwest Monsoon were experienced in the region. This resulted in flash flood and landslide incidents in Ifugao and Mountain Province.

1,054 families/3,166 persons affected in 10 barangays. 2 families / 4 persons are still taking shelter in 1 EC, while 5 families / 17 persons are staying with their relatives or friends.

6 injured persons

5 roads affected

1 municipality with power interruption

1,048 damaged houses (1,044 partially / 4 totally)

Php14,659,990.00 Damaged Agriculture

10 damaged infrastructures amounting to PhP500,000.00

1 municipality declared under SOC 080722-54

On 7 July 2022, at around 4:45 PM, a flash flood occurred caused by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. It resulted to the loss of properties, housing, agricultural crops, and support facilities as well as infrastructure in the Municipality of Banaue. As of 10:54 PM, Bontoc-Banaue road was cleared and reported passable by the Banaue MPS.

a. Affected Population in 6 Barangays

Families: 500

Persons: 1,500

b. Casualties

Injured persons: 3

The nature of injury was minor and all were treated. Awaiting for the official report.

c. Roads (National): 3

d. Power Interruption: 1 (Ifugao Electric Cooperative)

Awaiting for official report

e. Damaged Houses (Totally): 1