Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Davao Region (Region XI) (10 May 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000549-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 14:04:19

AFFECTED AREA/S

Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur

DESCRIPTION

On 09 May 2022 at 08:00 AM, the Mindanao PAGASA Regional Services Division released an Orange Warning in Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro due to ITCZ. Flooding is threatening in low-lying areas and along river channels and landslides in mountainous areas. Yellow Warning Level was also released to the areas of Davao Del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental. The said weather condition caused landslide and flooding incidents across Davao Region.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

-A total of 14 related incidents were reported.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 733 families/1,572 persons were affected by the incident.

CASUALTIES:

-A total of 2 casualties (1 dead, 1 injured) were reported due to the incident.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-A total of 3 roads were affected. All roads are passable as of reporting time.

DAMAGED HOUSES:

-A total of 24 houses (20 totally. 4 partially) were damaged.