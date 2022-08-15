Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Davao City (Region XI) (8 Aug 2022)

Davao del Sur, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000849-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 08:47:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Davao City
DESCRIPTION
On 08 August 2022 at around 6:25 PM, a flooding incident occurred in Davao City due to heavy rains brought by the Low Pressure Area/Southwest Monsoon.
-233 families/619 persons were affected
-1 reported missing
-7 damaged houses (6 partially/1 totally)
-1 temporary crane bridge was totally damaged in Brgy. Magsaysay