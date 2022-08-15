Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Davao City (Region XI) (8 Aug 2022)

Davao del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000849-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 08:47:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Davao City

DESCRIPTION

On 08 August 2022 at around 6:25 PM, a flooding incident occurred in Davao City due to heavy rains brought by the Low Pressure Area/Southwest Monsoon.

-233 families/619 persons were affected

-1 reported missing

-7 damaged houses (6 partially/1 totally)

-1 temporary crane bridge was totally damaged in Brgy. Magsaysay