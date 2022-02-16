Philippines
Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Claveria (Cagayan) (14 Feb 2022)
Cagayan, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 14 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000188-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 14 Feb 2022 11:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Claveria
DESCRIPTION
Initial Report in Claveria, Cagayan (REGION II)
On 14 February 2022, at around 11:30 AM, the municipality of Claveria, Cagayan experienced moderate to heavy rains that lasted for hours. As a result, part of Brgy. Kilkiling along the National Highway became impassable due to flash floods with waist-deep flood water.
RELATED INCIDENTS:
-A total of 2 related incidents were reported. Of which are 1 flooding incident and 1 landslide incident.
AFFECTED POPULATION:
-A total of 61 families/ 142 individuals were affected by the incident.
ROADS AND BRIDGES:
-1 national road was reported as not passable due to the incident. Operations on the same road were resumed on the same day.
POWER:
-Power interruption was reported in parts of municipalities in Claveria. Namely in Centro 1, Taggat Norte and Sur, Bilibigao, Union, Lablabig, Cadcadir East and West.