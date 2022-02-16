Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Claveria (Cagayan) (14 Feb 2022)

Cagayan, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 14 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000188-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 14 Feb 2022 11:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Claveria

DESCRIPTION

Initial Report in Claveria, Cagayan (REGION II)

On 14 February 2022, at around 11:30 AM, the municipality of Claveria, Cagayan experienced moderate to heavy rains that lasted for hours. As a result, part of Brgy. Kilkiling along the National Highway became impassable due to flash floods with waist-deep flood water.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

-A total of 2 related incidents were reported. Of which are 1 flooding incident and 1 landslide incident.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 61 families/ 142 individuals were affected by the incident.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-1 national road was reported as not passable due to the incident. Operations on the same road were resumed on the same day.

POWER:

-Power interruption was reported in parts of municipalities in Claveria. Namely in Centro 1, Taggat Norte and Sur, Bilibigao, Union, Lablabig, Cadcadir East and West.