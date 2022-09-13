Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Cebu (Region VII) (9 Sep 2022)

Cebu, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 09 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000979-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 09 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cebu City, Consolacion, Mandaue City

DESCRIPTION

On 09 September 2022, heavy rains and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms were experienced in the province of Cebu which caused flooding and landslide incidents in the affected areas.

A total of 558 families or 2,238 persons are affected in 10 barangays in the Province of Cebu

A total of 315 families or 1,195 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers in Cebu Province

A total of 54 houses were damaged; of which, 51 are totally damaged and three (3) are partially damaged in the Province of Cebu

A total of ₱786,611.50 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see