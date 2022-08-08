Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Cebu and Bohol (Region VII) (4 Aug 2022)

Cebu, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 04 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000833-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Aug 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bohol, Cebu

DESCRIPTION

On 04 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in the provinces of Cebu and Bohol due to the Low Pressure Area and the Southwest Monsoon. This resulted in flooding and landslide incidents in some areas in the region.

- 10 related incidents (1 landslide/9 flooding)

- 288 families/1,253 persons affected. Of which, 239 families/1,046 persons took temporary shelter in 10 ECs and 49 families/207 persons stayed with friends/relatives.

- 5 roads affected.

- Cebu City experienced power interruption

- 20 damaged houses (7 totally/13 partially)