Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Caraga (03:00 Jan 11 2021)

Description

At around 0300H, 11Jan21, Caraga experienced scattered rainshowers with moderate to heavy rains due to the ITCZ and LPA East Southeast of General Santos City. Orange Rainfall Warning Level was raised in the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands which resulted in minor soil erosions/landslide in some areas. Pre-emptive evacuation was conducted in Brgy. Awasian, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur due to slight increase in water level and landslide in Sitio Hitaub of the said barangay with a total number of 46 families or 192 individuals affected. Landslide also occurred in Sitio Sampinit, Maitom, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Dinagat Islands also experienced moderate winds coming from southeast and northeast direction and moderate sea conditions with a wave height of 1.2 to 2.8 meters in coastal

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Caraga

Casualties

Affected Families: 46

Affected Persons: 192

Displaced Persons: 192

Damages

Damaged houses: 6Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 8 roads