Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Albay (Region V) (8 Aug 2022)

Albay, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000848-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Albay
DESCRIPTION
On 08 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in Albay due to the Southwest Monsoon. This caused flashflood and landslide in some areas in the province
09 August 2022, no thunderstorm advisory issued in Albay province. Reported flash floods and landslide in some parts of Albay due to heavy rainfall yesterday have already subsided and cleared.
Related Incidents
- 4 flooding incidents in Camalig, Albay
- 2 landslide (rain-induced) incidents in Daraga and Guinobatan, Albay
- 296 families / 1,480 persons affected