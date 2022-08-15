Philippines, Flooding and Landslide in Albay (Region V) (8 Aug 2022)

Albay, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000848-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Albay

DESCRIPTION

On 08 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in Albay due to the Southwest Monsoon. This caused flashflood and landslide in some areas in the province

09 August 2022, no thunderstorm advisory issued in Albay province. Reported flash floods and landslide in some parts of Albay due to heavy rainfall yesterday have already subsided and cleared.

