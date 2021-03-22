Philippines

Philippines, Flooding in Aklan Province, Western Visayas Region (09:01 Mar 13 2021)

Description

On 13 March 2021, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by the Low-Pressure Area affected Visayas particularly the Province of Aklan causing flooding in the area.

The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) of the DSWD-DRMB is closely coordinating with DSWD-FO VI for significant reports on the status of affected families, assistance, and relief efforts.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Aklan Province, Western Visayas Region

Casualties

Affected Families: 52

Affected Persons: 194

Displaced Persons: 178

Damages

