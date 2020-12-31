Philippines, Flooding in 4 municipalities in the Cagayan Province, Region II (01:00 Dec 28 2020)

Description

It was caused by the effects of Tail-end of a Frontal System in Region II;

AFFECTED POPULATION

• A total of 416 families or 1,335 persons were affected.

• Of which, 97 families or 357 persons are being served inside five (5) evacuation centers while two (2) families / four (4) persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

INCIDENTS MONITORED

• A total of 22 areas were reported flooded in 4 municipalities in the Province of Cagayan.

LIFELINES

• A total of 14 roads and 8 bridges have been affected in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan.

Power Supply

• A total of 8 barangays in Amulung, Cagayan experienced power interruption

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Cagayan Province, Region II

Casualties

Affected Families: 416

Affected Persons: 1335

Displaced Persons: 357

Evacuation Centre: 5

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 14 roads, 8 bridges