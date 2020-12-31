Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in 4 municipalities in the Cagayan Province, Region II (01:00 Dec 28 2020)
Description
It was caused by the effects of Tail-end of a Frontal System in Region II;
AFFECTED POPULATION
• A total of 416 families or 1,335 persons were affected.
• Of which, 97 families or 357 persons are being served inside five (5) evacuation centers while two (2) families / four (4) persons are being served outside evacuation centers.
INCIDENTS MONITORED
• A total of 22 areas were reported flooded in 4 municipalities in the Province of Cagayan.
LIFELINES
• A total of 14 roads and 8 bridges have been affected in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan.
Power Supply
• A total of 8 barangays in Amulung, Cagayan experienced power interruption
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Cagayan Province, Region II
Casualties
Affected Families: 416
Affected Persons: 1335
Displaced Persons: 357
Evacuation Centre: 5
Damages
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 14 roads, 8 bridges