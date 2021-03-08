Philippines, Flood and Landslide in Banaue, Ifugao (22:00 Mar 2 2021)

Description

as of 05 March 2021, 6PM

On 02 March 2021 at around 10:00PM, a heavy rains was experienced in the municipality of Banaue that led to a landslide incident in Sitio Proper, Barangay Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao

A total of 40 families or 175 persons were affected by flashflood and landslide incident in one (1) Barangay in Region CAR

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao

Casualties

Affected Families: 40

Affected Persons: 175

Damages