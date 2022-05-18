Philippines - Flash floods (Reliefweb, DROMIC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Mindanao Island (southern Philippines) since 14 May, causing flash floods that have resulted in damage.
The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) reports, as of 17 May, 150 affected people and 30 damaged houses across the Limbahan area in the Lupon Municipality (Davao Oriental Province, southern Davao Region).
Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over the whole of Mindanao Island, including the already affected area.