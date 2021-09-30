Skip to main content
Philippines
Philippines - Flash Floods (PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)
- On 26 September, a flash flood event occurred in Catmon Town (northern Cebu Province, Central Visayas Region, central Philippines), resulting in fatalities.
- Media report that three people died due to the event after authorities retrieved a missing person on 29 September.
- Light to moderate rain is forecast over the next 24 hours for most of Visayas.
