Philippines - Flash floods (PAGASA, DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 October 2020)

On 14-17 October, widespread flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall affected several parts of southern Philippines, resulting in casualties. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 3,600 people have been sheltered in 2 evacuation centres across North Cotabato Province (Mindanao Region). More than 142,000 people have been affected, of which 121,160 in North Cotabato Province, 10,620 in Basilan Province (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) and 10,244 in Zamboanga del Norte (Mindanao Region). National authorities are providing help for those affected. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are forecast across Mindanao Region.