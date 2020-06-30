Philippines
Philippines - Flash floods (PAGASA, Authorities PH, PIA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2020)
- On 28 June, heavy rain affected Digos City and surrounding areas (Davao del Sur Province, south Philippines), triggering flash floods and leading to casualties.
- According to the Philippines Information Agency, 412 families have been evacuated and 1,772 people rescued.
- Drier conditions are forecast on 30 June and moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected on 1 July across Davao del Sur Province.