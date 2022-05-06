Philippines
Philippines - Flash floods (DSWD-DROMIC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2022)
On 2-4 May, moderate to heavy rainfall caused flash floods in parts of Mindanao (southern Philippines).
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), 1,805 individuals have been displaced, and up to 3,145 people have been affected in the Regions of Caraga (north-eastern Mindanao) and Soccsksargen (southern Mindanao).
Light rainfall is forecast on 6-7 May over most of Mindanao.