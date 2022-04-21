Philippines - Flash floods and tropical storm MEGI, update (GDACS, NDRRMC, DSWD DROMIC, ADINet) (ECHO daily Flash of 21 April 2022)

On 16 April, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have affected Davao del Norte Province (Davao Region, southern Philippines), leading to the displacement of almost 18 000 people, as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).

The same region and eight others located in the central-southern Philippines have been affected by floods and landslides due to the passage of Tropical Storm MEGI on 10-12 April, resulting in 178 fatalities, most of them in Eastern Visayas (155). In addition, according to national authorities, as of 20 April, 111 people are still missing, almost 180 000 have been displaced, and more than 2 100 000 affected.