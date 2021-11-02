Philippines
Philippines - Flash floods and landslides (AHA Centre, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 November 2021)
- Heavy rainfall occurred in Aklan Province (Panay Island, Western Visayas Region, central Philippines) on 29 October, causing flash floods and triggering landslides.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), more than 1,400 people have been affected, one house and one school damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over Western Visayas Region.