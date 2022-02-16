Philippines

Philippines - Flash floods and landslide (ADINet, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2022)

Heavy rainfall on 14 February caused flash floods and a landslide event in Claveria Municipality (Cagayan Valley, northern Philippines). The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports that at least 140 people have been affected and a national road has sustained damage and is not passable. Power outages were reported across Claveria Municipality. On 16-17 February, drier conditions are expected over Cagayan Valley.

