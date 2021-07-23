Philippines
Philippines - Flash flood in Mindanao (DG ECHO partners, DSWD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2021)
- A flash flood occurred in Cagayan De Oro City on 13 July, reportedly caused by flood water from the nearby province of Bukidnon.
- According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the flash flood affected around 910 families, damaging a number or shelters. Barangays Tablon and Cugma are most affected, with around 400 households submerged in flood in Barangay Tablon and 128 households in Barangay Cugma. The City social welfare office is providing immediate relief to the affected families.
- DG ECHO partners are assisting local responders in their assessment and response activities.