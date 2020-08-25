Philippines

Philippines: Explosions in Mindanao (DG ECHO partners, local and international media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)

  • 15 people have died, and at least 77 were injured following two explosions in a busy town area of Jolo, Sulu island, in Mindanao on 24 August.
  • The first explosion in Barangay Walled City in Jolo was through a detonated improvised explosive device and the second by a female suicide bomber 100 metres from the first site. Both attacks occurred near Mt Carmel Cathedral, the site of a similar bombing in 2019.
  • The United Nations in the Philippines has condemned the explosions, recalling that attacks against civilians are always unacceptable.
  • Jolo, Sulu has been put under heightened security alert following the attacks.

