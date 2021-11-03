The Philippines: emergency assistance for families affected by armed conflict

The Philippines’ southernmost island of Mindanao has seen a recent surge in fighting between the government army and members of non-state armed groups.

This has caused what is considered the worst displacement situation since the confrontation between government forces and pro-ISIS militants in Marawi in 2017.

In recent months, more than 15,000 families have lost their homes and livelihoods due to violence. Living in crowded evacuation sites, people have difficulty accessing basic services such as food, water, sanitation facilities and medical services.

Through EU humanitarian funding, Oxfam and its partner organisations work in partnership with local government to address the urgent needs of those most in need.

Story by Abie Ayao, Emergency Response Officer, Oxfam Philippines.

Photos © Oxfam Philippines. All rights reserved. Licensed to the European Union under conditions.