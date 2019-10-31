31 Oct 2019

Philippines - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

  • An additional earthquake of 6.5 M (the third in October) at a depth of 10 km struck Cotabato Province (Mindanao Island, southern Philippines) on 31 October at 1.11 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 10 km south-east of Makilala Town (Cotabato Province). It was preceded by a series of foreshocks and one aftershock of 4.6 M. Up to 10,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 1,434,000 to strong shaking.

  • According to media reports, 5 people died in Cotabato province, several have been injured and buildings damaged or destroyed. Around 50,000 people are in need of immediate assistance, this figure will probably increase.

  • 8 died, 395 were injured and 2 are missing following the 29 October earthquake that struck 17 km south-west of the most recent quake. 25,630 people were affected in 59 municipalities, 19,470 were displaced, 12,760 of which are sheltered in 19 evacuation centres. Thousands of homes have been destroyed and infrastructure damaged.

  • DG ECHO is monitoring the situation and assessing needs identified by humanitarian partners.

