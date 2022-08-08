Philippines - Earthquake - update (NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2022)

Following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake on 27 July 2022, the affected population continues to rise. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 3,213 aftershocks thus far and warned that aftershocks may occur for several days or even up to months. As of 8 August 2022, 502,462 people are reported as affected and 53,338 persons are displaced according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
A total of 29 cities and/or municipalities were declared under the State of Calamity. So far, 35,327 houses and 1,519 public facilities and structures have been damaged. Some areas still remain inaccessible.