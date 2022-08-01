The Philippines - Earthquake update (NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2022)

The human and material toll of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Abra Province in the Northern Philippines on 27 July 2022 continues to increase. Close to 2,000 aftershocks have hit the area since then, the strongest of which was of magnitude of 5.1.
On 1 August, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports that 10 people have died and 394 have been injured. 50,514 people have been displaced, more than 380,000 are affected, and 24,901 houses have been damaged across Ilocos region and Cordillera administrative region. 27 cities and municipalities are declared under a State of Calamity.
DG ECHO has been conducting an assessment in the affected areas since 29 July 2022.